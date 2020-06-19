323 NE 55th St.

Amenities

Updated Craftsman Home Near Greenlake! - Great location near Greenlake in the Wallingford Neighborhood. Beautifully updated craftsman home which retains all its original charm: hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, stunning box beam ceilings and gorgeous moulding. Updated copper plumbing and wiring. Kitchen boasts new marmoleum flooring, subway tiles and stainless appliances including a Viking gas range and Asko dishwasher. Your master suite occupies the top floor with skylights, a spa like bathroom and walk in closet. Gorgeous deck, hot tub & lawn plus incredible home theater room for movie/game night! Plenty of parking space in driveway. A $13.50 dollar monthly utility fee will apply. Pets are on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. Note:The detached shed is not part of home and may not be used for any purposes.Filter Easy:*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Great home you will want to see. For a personal viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.



