Seattle, WA
323 NE 55th St.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

323 NE 55th St.

323 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
media room
Updated Craftsman Home Near Greenlake! - Great location near Greenlake in the Wallingford Neighborhood. Beautifully updated craftsman home which retains all its original charm: hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, stunning box beam ceilings and gorgeous moulding. Updated copper plumbing and wiring. Kitchen boasts new marmoleum flooring, subway tiles and stainless appliances including a Viking gas range and Asko dishwasher. Your master suite occupies the top floor with skylights, a spa like bathroom and walk in closet. Gorgeous deck, hot tub & lawn plus incredible home theater room for movie/game night! Plenty of parking space in driveway. A $13.50 dollar monthly utility fee will apply. Pets are on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. Note:The detached shed is not part of home and may not be used for any purposes.Filter Easy:*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Great home you will want to see. For a personal viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.

(RLNE4760214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 NE 55th St. have any available units?
323 NE 55th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 NE 55th St. have?
Some of 323 NE 55th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 NE 55th St. currently offering any rent specials?
323 NE 55th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 NE 55th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 NE 55th St. is pet friendly.
Does 323 NE 55th St. offer parking?
Yes, 323 NE 55th St. offers parking.
Does 323 NE 55th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 NE 55th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 NE 55th St. have a pool?
No, 323 NE 55th St. does not have a pool.
Does 323 NE 55th St. have accessible units?
No, 323 NE 55th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 323 NE 55th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 NE 55th St. has units with dishwashers.
