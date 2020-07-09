3223 South West Raymond St

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Conveniently situated 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,560 sq ft home in West Seattles coveted High Point neighborhood. Beautifully maintained Craftsman townhouse is Built Green. Main level entry leads to ideal open concept design, both spacious & accommodating. Comfortable living and dining areas modern hardwood-style flooring, making daily living and/or entertaining easy. 2 beds upstairs. Lower level has flex office/3rd bedroom. Commute easily with nearby public transportation, ferry access, water taxis, etc. Rent: $2,995.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/ additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee/adult). Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.