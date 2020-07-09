All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:00 PM

3223 South West Raymond St

3223 SW Raymond St · No Longer Available
Location

3223 SW Raymond St, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Conveniently situated 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,560 sq ft home in West Seattles coveted High Point neighborhood. Beautifully maintained Craftsman townhouse is Built Green. Main level entry leads to ideal open concept design, both spacious & accommodating. Comfortable living and dining areas modern hardwood-style flooring, making daily living and/or entertaining easy. 2 beds upstairs. Lower level has flex office/3rd bedroom. Commute easily with nearby public transportation, ferry access, water taxis, etc. Rent: $2,995.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/ additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee/adult). Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 South West Raymond St have any available units?
3223 South West Raymond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3223 South West Raymond St currently offering any rent specials?
3223 South West Raymond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 South West Raymond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 South West Raymond St is pet friendly.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St offer parking?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not offer parking.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St have a pool?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not have a pool.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St have accessible units?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 South West Raymond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 South West Raymond St does not have units with air conditioning.

