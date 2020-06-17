All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3206 Harvard Ave East 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3206 Harvard Ave East 20
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:00 AM

3206 Harvard Ave East 20

3206 Harvard Avenue East · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3206 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This studio rental has central location. 10 minutes to downtown. 5 minutes to Capital Hill, Fremont, University of Washington Area. Very safe neighborhood. Bus line out front of building.
Rental will have all needed items for cooking, laundry, Etc... King bed. Also a loft with queen futon. Small outside deck Back door and front door, makes for private entrance access. Will include items needed for short term rental.
500 feet from Lake Union and Lake Washington. Great restaurants within walking. Burke Gilman Trail 1000 feet away. Very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have any available units?
3206 Harvard Ave East 20 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Harvard Ave East 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 offer parking?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have a pool?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have accessible units?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Harvard Ave East 20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3206 Harvard Ave East 20?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

OK Hotel- Income Restricted
212 Alaskan Way S
Seattle, WA 98104
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity