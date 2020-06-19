3007 12th Ave. W. lower

Amenities

Queen Anne Duplex - Available NOW! Located in a lovely Queen Anne neighborhood, this bright and beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is fully equipped with all the necessary luxuries. Brand new everything -- flooring, kitchen, bathroom, and beyond. Stainless steel appliances adorn the brand new, elevated kitchen, modern amenities embellish the bathroom, and the bedroom is perfected with a great sized closet and nook for a desk or dresser. Enjoy summer in a fully fenced backyard or inside your air-conditioned home. A large off-street parking space is steps from the front door. Minutes from the top of Queen Anne Hill, Interbay, and easy drives to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Ballard, and more. Extremely easy access to all freeways and Hwy 99. Public transportation is just around the corner (literally). Cats welcome and dogs welcome on a case by case basis. Please no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594. Virtual tours available!



