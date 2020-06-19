All apartments in Seattle
3007 12th Ave. W. lower
3007 12th Ave. W. lower

3007 12th Avenue West · (206) 465-7594
Location

3007 12th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3007 12th Ave. W. lower · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Queen Anne Duplex - Available NOW! Located in a lovely Queen Anne neighborhood, this bright and beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is fully equipped with all the necessary luxuries. Brand new everything -- flooring, kitchen, bathroom, and beyond. Stainless steel appliances adorn the brand new, elevated kitchen, modern amenities embellish the bathroom, and the bedroom is perfected with a great sized closet and nook for a desk or dresser. Enjoy summer in a fully fenced backyard or inside your air-conditioned home. A large off-street parking space is steps from the front door. Minutes from the top of Queen Anne Hill, Interbay, and easy drives to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Ballard, and more. Extremely easy access to all freeways and Hwy 99. Public transportation is just around the corner (literally). Cats welcome and dogs welcome on a case by case basis. Please no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594. Virtual tours available!

#queenannerentals #avenueoneresidential #queenanneforlease

(RLNE5736404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have any available units?
3007 12th Ave. W. lower has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have?
Some of 3007 12th Ave. W. lower's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 12th Ave. W. lower currently offering any rent specials?
3007 12th Ave. W. lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 12th Ave. W. lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower is pet friendly.
Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower offer parking?
Yes, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower does offer parking.
Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have a pool?
No, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower does not have a pool.
Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have accessible units?
No, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 12th Ave. W. lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 12th Ave. W. lower does not have units with dishwashers.
