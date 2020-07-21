All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3000 SW Graham Street,

3000 Southwest Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Southwest Graham Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the friendly and peaceful High Point neighborhood in Seattle, 1,770-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse with 1 detached garage and street parking.

The bright and airy interior features new carpets and polished hardwood flooring, fireplace, recessed/suspended lighting, and large windows that let in enough natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms constantly. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine dark toned wood cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, center island, and glossy granite countertop. Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. Its neat and elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower stall enclosed in a frameless glass panel, flush toilets, vanity cabinet, big under under-mounted, dual-sink vanity surmounted by a wide mirror, shower/tub combo, walk-in closet, and pedestal sink.

The exterior features a relaxing backyard and patio--cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. No worries, the landlord will maintain the yard for you.

No pets, sorry.

This home is close and accessible to public transportation, parks, pond, hiking trail!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1Vf8zbZQyMG

Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, and trash. Landscaping will be handled by the owner of the property.

This property has an HOA move-in fee of $450

Nearby parks: Greg Davis Park, Myrtle Reservoir Park, and Cottage Grove Park.

Nearby Schools:
Denny Middle School - 1.21 miles, 6/10
Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.58 mile, 9/10
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.43 mile, 5/10
Chief Sealth High School - 1.21 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
128 - 0.2 mile
21 - 0.3 mile
128 - 0.3 mile
120 - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

