3000 SW Graham Street,

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in the friendly and peaceful High Point neighborhood in Seattle, 1,770-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse with 1 detached garage and street parking.



The bright and airy interior features new carpets and polished hardwood flooring, fireplace, recessed/suspended lighting, and large windows that let in enough natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms constantly. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine dark toned wood cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, center island, and glossy granite countertop. Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. Its neat and elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower stall enclosed in a frameless glass panel, flush toilets, vanity cabinet, big under under-mounted, dual-sink vanity surmounted by a wide mirror, shower/tub combo, walk-in closet, and pedestal sink.



The exterior features a relaxing backyard and patio--cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. No worries, the landlord will maintain the yard for you.



No pets, sorry.



This home is close and accessible to public transportation, parks, pond, hiking trail!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1Vf8zbZQyMG



Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, and trash. Landscaping will be handled by the owner of the property.



This property has an HOA move-in fee of $450



Nearby parks: Greg Davis Park, Myrtle Reservoir Park, and Cottage Grove Park.



Nearby Schools:

Denny Middle School - 1.21 miles, 6/10

Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.58 mile, 9/10

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.43 mile, 5/10

Chief Sealth High School - 1.21 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

128 - 0.2 mile

21 - 0.3 mile

128 - 0.3 mile

120 - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5146945)