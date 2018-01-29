All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 29 Etruria St #A102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
29 Etruria St #A102
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

29 Etruria St #A102

29 Etruria St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

29 Etruria St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Studio in Ideal Queen Anne Location--Available Now! - You'll love this Queen Anne studio nestled away on a tree-lined street, close to SPU, South Lake Union and nearby neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard. Complete interior update-new floor, new paint, kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, new bath/vanity/closet inserts. There is a washer in the unit, tons of storage and off-street parking in a secured garage is included. Nearby buses to South Lake Union and Downtown. Come and see this gem!

-Showings by appointment only.
-$100/mo. for Water/Sewer/Garbage.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Sorry, no pets.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Etruria St #A102 have any available units?
29 Etruria St #A102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Etruria St #A102 have?
Some of 29 Etruria St #A102's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Etruria St #A102 currently offering any rent specials?
29 Etruria St #A102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Etruria St #A102 pet-friendly?
No, 29 Etruria St #A102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 29 Etruria St #A102 offer parking?
Yes, 29 Etruria St #A102 offers parking.
Does 29 Etruria St #A102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Etruria St #A102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Etruria St #A102 have a pool?
No, 29 Etruria St #A102 does not have a pool.
Does 29 Etruria St #A102 have accessible units?
No, 29 Etruria St #A102 does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Etruria St #A102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Etruria St #A102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University