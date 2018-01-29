29 Etruria St #A102

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Studio in Ideal Queen Anne Location--Available Now! - You'll love this Queen Anne studio nestled away on a tree-lined street, close to SPU, South Lake Union and nearby neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard. Complete interior update-new floor, new paint, kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, new bath/vanity/closet inserts. There is a washer in the unit, tons of storage and off-street parking in a secured garage is included. Nearby buses to South Lake Union and Downtown. Come and see this gem!



-Showings by appointment only.

-$100/mo. for Water/Sewer/Garbage.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Sorry, no pets.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072177)