29 Etruria St #A102

Amenities
Updated Studio in Ideal Queen Anne Location--Available Now! - You'll love this Queen Anne studio nestled away on a tree-lined street, close to SPU, South Lake Union and nearby neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard. Complete interior update-new floor, new paint, kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, new bath/vanity/closet inserts. There is a washer in the unit, tons of storage and off-street parking in a secured garage is included. Nearby buses to South Lake Union and Downtown. Come and see this gem!
-Showings by appointment only.
-$100/mo. for Water/Sewer/Garbage.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Sorry, no pets.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5072177)