All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2830 SW Raymond St #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2830 SW Raymond St #301
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

2830 SW Raymond St #301

2830 SW Raymond St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2830 SW Raymond St, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath bedroom condo located in upbeat Alki beach part of West Seattle - Welcome home to this top floor corner unit with 270 degree views of Elliott Bay, Seattle and the mountains. Incredible sunsets, vaulted ceilings, large open chef's kitchen with eating bar, stainless appliances, granite countertops, upgraded custom flooring. 1275 sq ft,1 level, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with office/den. Full size W/D in unit. Deck off of living room area is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the 270 degree views. Rent includes WSG, 1 car garage. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $400 (1 pet max allowed) 25lb weight limit. $45 application fee $1200 security deposit.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/ce46bff076/2830-sw-raymond-st-301-seattle-wa-98116
- Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596

(RLNE4975445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have any available units?
2830 SW Raymond St #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have?
Some of 2830 SW Raymond St #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 SW Raymond St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2830 SW Raymond St #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 SW Raymond St #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 is pet friendly.
Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 offers parking.
Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have a pool?
No, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have accessible units?
No, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 SW Raymond St #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 SW Raymond St #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University