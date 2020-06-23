2830 SW Raymond St #301

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath bedroom condo located in upbeat Alki beach part of West Seattle - Welcome home to this top floor corner unit with 270 degree views of Elliott Bay, Seattle and the mountains. Incredible sunsets, vaulted ceilings, large open chef's kitchen with eating bar, stainless appliances, granite countertops, upgraded custom flooring. 1275 sq ft,1 level, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with office/den. Full size W/D in unit. Deck off of living room area is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the 270 degree views. Rent includes WSG, 1 car garage. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $400 (1 pet max allowed) 25lb weight limit. $45 application fee $1200 security deposit.



