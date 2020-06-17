2811 NE 115th St Unit B

Amenities
Apply now and get $500 off first month's rent!
Rent out this beautiful townhouse in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Seattle furnished or unfurnished! You will never run out of places to eat as it is conveniently situated near restaurants and coffee shops. The home itself features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small yet fully-fenced yard, a patio, a private balcony, a living room fireplace, hardwood floors in dining and living room, Fully-carpeted bedrooms, and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen consists of smooth countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and hardwood cabinets and drawers. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
Nearby parks:
Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park
Nearby Schools:
Hazel Wolf K-8 - 0.78 miles, 7/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.32 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
75 - 0.1 miles
372 - 0.1 miles
988 - 0.1 miles
309 - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4589646)