Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 NE 115th St Unit B

2811 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Northeast 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apply now and get $500 off first month's rent!

Rent out this beautiful townhouse in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Seattle furnished or unfurnished! You will never run out of places to eat as it is conveniently situated near restaurants and coffee shops. The home itself features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small yet fully-fenced yard, a patio, a private balcony, a living room fireplace, hardwood floors in dining and living room, Fully-carpeted bedrooms, and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen consists of smooth countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and hardwood cabinets and drawers. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park

Nearby Schools:
Hazel Wolf K-8 - 0.78 miles, 7/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.32 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
75 - 0.1 miles
372 - 0.1 miles
988 - 0.1 miles
309 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4589646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have any available units?
2811 NE 115th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have?
Some of 2811 NE 115th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 NE 115th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2811 NE 115th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 NE 115th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
