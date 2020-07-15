All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2752 Southwest Holden Street

2752 SW Holden St
Location

2752 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Jabooda Homes proudly presents modern magnificence in West Seattle. Quality craftsmanship radiates from this beautiful dwelling. Walls of windows allow natural light to showcase the chef's kitchen with gleaming quartz countertops plus breakfast bar. Master bedroom with spa-inspired bath, modern tiles, quartz vanity, double sinks & walk-in closet. Lots of off street parking. Easy access to parks, Alki Beach, and athletic fields.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2752-sw-holden-st-seattle-wa-98126-usa/5d677a8d-b701-451d-8058-460d02d7a57b

(RLNE5103823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have any available units?
2752 Southwest Holden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have?
Some of 2752 Southwest Holden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Southwest Holden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Southwest Holden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Southwest Holden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Southwest Holden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Southwest Holden Street offers parking.
Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2752 Southwest Holden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have a pool?
No, 2752 Southwest Holden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have accessible units?
No, 2752 Southwest Holden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Southwest Holden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 Southwest Holden Street has units with dishwashers.
