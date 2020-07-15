2752 Southwest Holden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Jabooda Homes proudly presents modern magnificence in West Seattle. Quality craftsmanship radiates from this beautiful dwelling. Walls of windows allow natural light to showcase the chef's kitchen with gleaming quartz countertops plus breakfast bar. Master bedroom with spa-inspired bath, modern tiles, quartz vanity, double sinks & walk-in closet. Lots of off street parking. Easy access to parks, Alki Beach, and athletic fields.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2752-sw-holden-st-seattle-wa-98126-usa/5d677a8d-b701-451d-8058-460d02d7a57b



(RLNE5103823)