2600 W Newton St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

2600 W Newton St

2600 West Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2600 West Newton Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Live close to parks, the waterfront, the Village, schools, bus lines, and downtown with this 3bed 2.25bath House. This home is special with its fully remodeled basement, mature landscaping, views of the Space Needle and converted garage with doggie shower. Recent updates include roof, windows, furnace, water heater, seismic retrofitting and more!

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.

Condition of the fireplace is unknown, would be as is.

(RLNE5621266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 W Newton St have any available units?
2600 W Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 W Newton St have?
Some of 2600 W Newton St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 W Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
2600 W Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 W Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 W Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 2600 W Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 2600 W Newton St offers parking.
Does 2600 W Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 W Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 W Newton St have a pool?
No, 2600 W Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 2600 W Newton St have accessible units?
No, 2600 W Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 W Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 W Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.

