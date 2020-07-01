2600 W Newton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Live close to parks, the waterfront, the Village, schools, bus lines, and downtown with this 3bed 2.25bath House. This home is special with its fully remodeled basement, mature landscaping, views of the Space Needle and converted garage with doggie shower. Recent updates include roof, windows, furnace, water heater, seismic retrofitting and more!



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.



Condition of the fireplace is unknown, would be as is.



(RLNE5621266)