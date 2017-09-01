2546 Queen Anne N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous 1924 Craftsman located on top of Queen Anne hill. Situated on a beautiful tree-lined street, this bright and spacious 3 bed/1.5 bath home offers quiet neighborhood living just minutes from downtown. Some of the highlights include: Newly Refinished hardwoods, a large tile fireplace, 9.5’ ceilings, picture rails, beautiful built-ins, Air conditioning and a Great kitchen with breakfast nook to name a few. The Master bedroom has an attached Hot tub and solarium room. The upstairs has three sunlit rooms with a view of Mount Baker. And the downstairs features a finished basement with a work shop and 1 car garage. Front and back garden patios with alley access make this private gem a must see!!



Terms:1st and $3750 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets allowed. 700+ credit score. Co-signers accepted. Renter’s insurance. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



