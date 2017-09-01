All apartments in Seattle
2546 Queen Anne N
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:44 PM

2546 Queen Anne N

2546 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 1924 Craftsman located on top of Queen Anne hill. Situated on a beautiful tree-lined street, this bright and spacious 3 bed/1.5 bath home offers quiet neighborhood living just minutes from downtown. Some of the highlights include: Newly Refinished hardwoods, a large tile fireplace, 9.5’ ceilings, picture rails, beautiful built-ins, Air conditioning and a Great kitchen with breakfast nook to name a few. The Master bedroom has an attached Hot tub and solarium room. The upstairs has three sunlit rooms with a view of Mount Baker. And the downstairs features a finished basement with a work shop and 1 car garage. Front and back garden patios with alley access make this private gem a must see!!

Terms:1st and $3750 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets allowed. 700+ credit score. Co-signers accepted. Renter’s insurance. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Queen Anne N have any available units?
2546 Queen Anne N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Queen Anne N have?
Some of 2546 Queen Anne N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Queen Anne N currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Queen Anne N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Queen Anne N pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Queen Anne N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2546 Queen Anne N offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Queen Anne N offers parking.
Does 2546 Queen Anne N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Queen Anne N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Queen Anne N have a pool?
No, 2546 Queen Anne N does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Queen Anne N have accessible units?
No, 2546 Queen Anne N does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Queen Anne N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Queen Anne N does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
