Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 PM

2432 Dexter Ave N.

2432 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Seattle Met Magazine ranks Queen Anne as a top 10 neighborhood to live in year after year. Not only is Queen Anne located to some of Seattle’s most popular attractions, there are also tons of cool local restaurants and bars that the residents have the opportunity to enjoy. Don't miss this spacious 2 bed, 1 bath condo with view of Lake Union, Gas Works Park and the Cascade Mountain Range! This unit is offered partially furnished and features a balcony, plenty of storage and 900 square feet of light and bright living space. The open-concept kitchen comes with SS appliances, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. Includes W/D, designated off-street parking spot and storage unit! Complex is 6 units total. Location close to both Downtown and Fremont. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Seattle Center are all at walking distance! Available 3/1.

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have any available units?
2432 Dexter Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have?
Some of 2432 Dexter Ave N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Dexter Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Dexter Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Dexter Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Dexter Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Dexter Ave N. offers parking.
Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Dexter Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have a pool?
No, 2432 Dexter Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 2432 Dexter Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Dexter Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 Dexter Ave N. has units with dishwashers.

