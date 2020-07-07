2432 Dexter Ave N.

Amenities

Seattle Met Magazine ranks Queen Anne as a top 10 neighborhood to live in year after year. Not only is Queen Anne located to some of Seattle’s most popular attractions, there are also tons of cool local restaurants and bars that the residents have the opportunity to enjoy. Don't miss this spacious 2 bed, 1 bath condo with view of Lake Union, Gas Works Park and the Cascade Mountain Range! This unit is offered partially furnished and features a balcony, plenty of storage and 900 square feet of light and bright living space. The open-concept kitchen comes with SS appliances, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. Includes W/D, designated off-street parking spot and storage unit! Complex is 6 units total. Location close to both Downtown and Fremont. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Seattle Center are all at walking distance! Available 3/1.



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.