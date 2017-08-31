All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 15 2019 at 9:54 PM

2428 NW 61st St.

2428 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in the heart of Ballard in this 2BR/1BA upper triplex unit. Large picture windows allow for abundant natural lighting. Galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and a separate dinette area. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Deck with a small, shared yard-perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Garage storage included with rent.
A wonderful triplex located in the heart of Ballard. Within walking distance to Adams Elementary & the Ballard Playground, as well as shops, restaurants, and the weekly Ballard Farmers Market. Shared laundry onsite.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Off-street parking is available. Please see the leasing office for more information. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm.
Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 NW 61st St. have any available units?
2428 NW 61st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 NW 61st St. have?
Some of 2428 NW 61st St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 NW 61st St. currently offering any rent specials?
2428 NW 61st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 NW 61st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 NW 61st St. is pet friendly.
Does 2428 NW 61st St. offer parking?
Yes, 2428 NW 61st St. offers parking.
Does 2428 NW 61st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 NW 61st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 NW 61st St. have a pool?
No, 2428 NW 61st St. does not have a pool.
Does 2428 NW 61st St. have accessible units?
No, 2428 NW 61st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 NW 61st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 NW 61st St. has units with dishwashers.
