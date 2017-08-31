2428 NW 61st St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in the heart of Ballard in this 2BR/1BA upper triplex unit. Large picture windows allow for abundant natural lighting. Galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and a separate dinette area. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Deck with a small, shared yard-perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Garage storage included with rent.

A wonderful triplex located in the heart of Ballard. Within walking distance to Adams Elementary & the Ballard Playground, as well as shops, restaurants, and the weekly Ballard Farmers Market. Shared laundry onsite.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Off-street parking is available. Please see the leasing office for more information. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm.

Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411