Seattle, WA
2414 SW Genesee St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2414 SW Genesee St

2414 Southwest Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Southwest Genesee Street, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful Remodeled Apartment - This is a must see beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment. This apartment has been fully remodeled with all new appliances, Cabinets and counter top, Vinyl plank flooring. Located in beautiful Family neighborhood. Over 800 Sq. Ft. with open floor layout. Full capacity washer and dryer. It has a beautiful backyard, per friendly. 2 space carport and plenty of street parking for visitors. Located just across the street from the Delrige community park and Recreation center where they have playground, community pool, soccer field etc. Bus line just a half a block away. Great School district, community college. Please contact Angelo Nelson.

(RLNE5586807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 SW Genesee St have any available units?
2414 SW Genesee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 SW Genesee St have?
Some of 2414 SW Genesee St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 SW Genesee St currently offering any rent specials?
2414 SW Genesee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 SW Genesee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 SW Genesee St is pet friendly.
Does 2414 SW Genesee St offer parking?
Yes, 2414 SW Genesee St offers parking.
Does 2414 SW Genesee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 SW Genesee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 SW Genesee St have a pool?
Yes, 2414 SW Genesee St has a pool.
Does 2414 SW Genesee St have accessible units?
No, 2414 SW Genesee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 SW Genesee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 SW Genesee St does not have units with dishwashers.
