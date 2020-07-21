2414 SW Genesee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool

Beautiful Remodeled Apartment - This is a must see beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment. This apartment has been fully remodeled with all new appliances, Cabinets and counter top, Vinyl plank flooring. Located in beautiful Family neighborhood. Over 800 Sq. Ft. with open floor layout. Full capacity washer and dryer. It has a beautiful backyard, per friendly. 2 space carport and plenty of street parking for visitors. Located just across the street from the Delrige community park and Recreation center where they have playground, community pool, soccer field etc. Bus line just a half a block away. Great School district, community college. Please contact Angelo Nelson.



(RLNE5586807)