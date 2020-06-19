All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2403 Boylston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2403 Boylston Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2403 Boylston Ave

2403 Boylston Ave E · (206) 491-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2403 Boylston Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Seattle Urban Village - Property Id: 77684

Fully furnished. A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry.

Linens, towels and beddings provided. Property managed and common space cleaned regularly

Flexible lease terms. No pets/no smoking/month to month stay

Close to downtown, Amazon.com, on Microsoft connector bus line. Public transit one block away.

Month to month lease with 30 days minimum stay. Single occupancy with utilities/WiFi included. Additional guest $95/month/person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77684
Property Id 77684

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Boylston Ave have any available units?
2403 Boylston Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Boylston Ave have?
Some of 2403 Boylston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Boylston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Boylston Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Boylston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Boylston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2403 Boylston Ave offer parking?
No, 2403 Boylston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Boylston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Boylston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Boylston Ave have a pool?
No, 2403 Boylston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Boylston Ave have accessible units?
No, 2403 Boylston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Boylston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Boylston Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2403 Boylston Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity