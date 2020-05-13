2402 S Lane Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f21dd9a050 ---- Gorgeous 4 Bedroom town home with lots of space! Great central Seattle location, minutes from shopping, dining. Brand new carpet, all new paint! Large open floor plan, living room, dining room and kitchen on main floor. Living room features charming gas fireplace and balcony. Open kitchen with all appliances, walk-in pantry. Convenient half bath and laundry complete the main floor. 3 bedrooms on 3rd floor, all feature sweeping vaulted ceilings. Master suite with .75 bath, plenty of closet space and private balcony. Two generous-sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath. On ground floor you will find a living area, 4th bedroom, .75 bath and a second washer and dryer. a completely self-contained living space! (no sublets allowed). 1 car attached garage plus driveway parking. 1 Pet possible, some restrictions apply. YEAR BUILT: 2002 SCHOOLS Elementary: Leschi Middle/Jr High: Meany High: Garfied APPLIANCES 2 Oven/Ranges 2 Refrigerators 2vDishwashers Microwave Upper Kitchen Washer/Dryer Upstairs, Stacked Washer/Dryer Downstairs PARKING: 1 Car Attached Garage, Driveway HEATING: Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED: No Utilities Included LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted, Limit 1 The following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties