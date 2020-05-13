All apartments in Seattle
2402 S Lane Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

2402 S Lane Street

2402 South Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

2402 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f21dd9a050 ---- Gorgeous 4 Bedroom town home with lots of space! Great central Seattle location, minutes from shopping, dining. Brand new carpet, all new paint! Large open floor plan, living room, dining room and kitchen on main floor. Living room features charming gas fireplace and balcony. Open kitchen with all appliances, walk-in pantry. Convenient half bath and laundry complete the main floor. 3 bedrooms on 3rd floor, all feature sweeping vaulted ceilings. Master suite with .75 bath, plenty of closet space and private balcony. Two generous-sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath. On ground floor you will find a living area, 4th bedroom, .75 bath and a second washer and dryer. a completely self-contained living space! (no sublets allowed). 1 car attached garage plus driveway parking. 1 Pet possible, some restrictions apply. YEAR BUILT: 2002 SCHOOLS Elementary: Leschi Middle/Jr High: Meany High: Garfied APPLIANCES 2 Oven/Ranges 2 Refrigerators 2vDishwashers Microwave Upper Kitchen Washer/Dryer Upstairs, Stacked Washer/Dryer Downstairs PARKING: 1 Car Attached Garage, Driveway HEATING: Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED: No Utilities Included LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted, Limit 1 The following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 S Lane Street have any available units?
2402 S Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 S Lane Street have?
Some of 2402 S Lane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 S Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
2402 S Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 S Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 S Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 2402 S Lane Street offer parking?
Yes, 2402 S Lane Street offers parking.
Does 2402 S Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 S Lane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 S Lane Street have a pool?
No, 2402 S Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 2402 S Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 2402 S Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 S Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 S Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.

