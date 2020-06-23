2335 N 140th St

Amenities
Remodeled Haller Lake home - Updated Haller Lake home conveniently located near North 140th Street and 1st Avenue in Seattle. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN EXTRA 228 S.F OUT BUILDING WITH BATHROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE, REC ROOM OR, MUSIC ROOM. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and master bath. One of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet . The bright kitchen has quartz counters, skylight, stainless steel appliances and it opens up to the family room that has sliding doors leading out to the large sunny deck and fenced backyard. The house is heated by gas and has thermal windows, three panel wood doors , and new flooring in the living room. Amenities include:
Easy 1-5 access
Fenced back yard
228 s.f. detached office/rec room with bath
Two bedrooms have walk in closets
Freshly painted exterior
Newly painted interior
Wood floors
Fireplace in living room
Wood burning stove in family room
New washer and dryer
Skylights
Extra storage
Detached garage
Larger floor to ceiling windows
Gas heat
Thermal windows
Alarm system
Stainless steel appliances
Large south facing deck
Open floor plan between kitchen and family room
Northgate Elementary School
Whitman Middle School
Ingraham High School
2 blocks from Lakeside School which is highly regarded private/independent elementary, middle and high school.
$2,750 first months rent
$2,650 refundable security deposit
$40 application fee
Minimum 12 month lease term
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4541494)