2335 N 140th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2335 N 140th St

2335 North 140th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2335 North 140th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Remodeled Haller Lake home - Updated Haller Lake home conveniently located near North 140th Street and 1st Avenue in Seattle. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN EXTRA 228 S.F OUT BUILDING WITH BATHROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE, REC ROOM OR, MUSIC ROOM. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and master bath. One of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet . The bright kitchen has quartz counters, skylight, stainless steel appliances and it opens up to the family room that has sliding doors leading out to the large sunny deck and fenced backyard. The house is heated by gas and has thermal windows, three panel wood doors , and new flooring in the living room. Amenities include:

Easy 1-5 access
Fenced back yard
228 s.f. detached office/rec room with bath
Two bedrooms have walk in closets
Freshly painted exterior
Newly painted interior
Wood floors
Fireplace in living room
Wood burning stove in family room
New washer and dryer
Skylights
Extra storage
Detached garage
Larger floor to ceiling windows
Gas heat
Thermal windows
Alarm system
Stainless steel appliances
Large south facing deck
Open floor plan between kitchen and family room

No pets allowed:

Northgate Elementary School
Whitman Middle School
Ingraham High School

2 blocks from Lakeside School which is highly regarded private/independent elementary, middle and high school.

$2,750 first months rent
$2,650 refundable security deposit
$40 application fee
Minimum 12 month lease term

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4541494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 N 140th St have any available units?
2335 N 140th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 N 140th St have?
Some of 2335 N 140th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 N 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
2335 N 140th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 N 140th St pet-friendly?
No, 2335 N 140th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2335 N 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 2335 N 140th St does offer parking.
Does 2335 N 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 N 140th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 N 140th St have a pool?
No, 2335 N 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 2335 N 140th St have accessible units?
No, 2335 N 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 N 140th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 N 140th St does not have units with dishwashers.
