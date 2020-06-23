2335 N 140th St

Amenities

Remodeled Haller Lake home - Updated Haller Lake home conveniently located near North 140th Street and 1st Avenue in Seattle. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN EXTRA 228 S.F OUT BUILDING WITH BATHROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE, REC ROOM OR, MUSIC ROOM. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and master bath. One of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet . The bright kitchen has quartz counters, skylight, stainless steel appliances and it opens up to the family room that has sliding doors leading out to the large sunny deck and fenced backyard. The house is heated by gas and has thermal windows, three panel wood doors , and new flooring in the living room. Amenities include:



Easy 1-5 access

Fenced back yard

228 s.f. detached office/rec room with bath

Two bedrooms have walk in closets

Freshly painted exterior

Newly painted interior

Wood floors

Fireplace in living room

Wood burning stove in family room

New washer and dryer

Skylights

Extra storage

Detached garage

Larger floor to ceiling windows

Gas heat

Thermal windows

Alarm system

Stainless steel appliances

Large south facing deck

Open floor plan between kitchen and family room



No pets allowed:



Northgate Elementary School

Whitman Middle School

Ingraham High School



2 blocks from Lakeside School which is highly regarded private/independent elementary, middle and high school.



$2,750 first months rent

$2,650 refundable security deposit

$40 application fee

Minimum 12 month lease term



No Pets Allowed



