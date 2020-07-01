2327 W Emerson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace bathtub

Unique & Charming GORGEOUS 3-Bedroom 1912 Craftsman Home in Magnolia!! - This home is truly special, and one of the most gorgeous properties we've ever listed! All the charm of a 100-year-old bungalow, with stunning updates. The owner has spared no expense to make this home something out of a story book. Outside, you'll find lovely gardens, a large front porch with porch swing, 2 additional gathering areas (including a 'garden room') and a cute storage shed. Inside: On the main level, you'll find huge picture windows, a large (and gorgeous) modern kitchen, cozy wood-burning fireplace with custom tile work, good-sized bedroom/ family room and full bathroom with full-size washer and dryer. Head up the stairs to find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom with enormous soaking tub. Other cool features: Several 'cleverly hidden' storage areas, incredible stained-glass windows, cool enclosed outdoor 'cat litter' area and one off-street parking spot (plus plenty of street parking). Not to mention, you will have a large basement/workshop area for woodworking/crafts/projects or just use it for storage. Owner will provide year-round landscaping service, so you can just relax and enjoy this amazing retreat. Three great schools within a 2 mile radius (Lawton Elementary, McClure Middle, Ballard High). Buses available to downtown Seattle. This is SUCH a gem of a home. We are a little jealous of the tenant who gets to live here! PETS: One small dog up to 50 lbs or up to 2 cats will be considered with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today. It will NOT last long!



