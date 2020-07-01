All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 13 2019

2327 W Emerson St.

2327 West Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2327 West Emerson Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique & Charming GORGEOUS 3-Bedroom 1912 Craftsman Home in Magnolia!! - This home is truly special, and one of the most gorgeous properties we've ever listed! All the charm of a 100-year-old bungalow, with stunning updates. The owner has spared no expense to make this home something out of a story book. Outside, you'll find lovely gardens, a large front porch with porch swing, 2 additional gathering areas (including a 'garden room') and a cute storage shed. Inside: On the main level, you'll find huge picture windows, a large (and gorgeous) modern kitchen, cozy wood-burning fireplace with custom tile work, good-sized bedroom/ family room and full bathroom with full-size washer and dryer. Head up the stairs to find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom with enormous soaking tub. Other cool features: Several 'cleverly hidden' storage areas, incredible stained-glass windows, cool enclosed outdoor 'cat litter' area and one off-street parking spot (plus plenty of street parking). Not to mention, you will have a large basement/workshop area for woodworking/crafts/projects or just use it for storage. Owner will provide year-round landscaping service, so you can just relax and enjoy this amazing retreat. Three great schools within a 2 mile radius (Lawton Elementary, McClure Middle, Ballard High). Buses available to downtown Seattle. This is SUCH a gem of a home. We are a little jealous of the tenant who gets to live here! PETS: One small dog up to 50 lbs or up to 2 cats will be considered with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today. It will NOT last long!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5184771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 W Emerson St. have any available units?
2327 W Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 W Emerson St. have?
Some of 2327 W Emerson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 W Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2327 W Emerson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 W Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 W Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 2327 W Emerson St. offer parking?
Yes, 2327 W Emerson St. offers parking.
Does 2327 W Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 W Emerson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 W Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 2327 W Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2327 W Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 2327 W Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 W Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 W Emerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.

