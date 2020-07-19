2320 N 113th Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in North Seattle - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ddaf5c0044



Welcome Home to this wonderful 3 Bd, 2.5 Ba, End unit townhome in North Seattle. Conveniently located between I-5 and Aurora Ave, and steps to Northwest Hospital Medical Center, this location is a commuters dream. Situated on a dead end street, this home offers NEW Carpet Throughout, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Top-floor Master with vaulted ceilings, Large Laundry room, Oversized Storage area, Gas Fireplace, Bamboo floors on the main, Garage, Small yard, and so much more!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5034441)