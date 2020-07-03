2300 14th Ave S Unit A

Amenities

Beacon Hill Townhouse - Available Now! Terrific Beacon Hill location for this bright and open 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse. Located just 2 blocks from a downtown bus line and 3 blocks from the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Great open main floor living with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The room opens on to the dining area and living room with a lovely gas fireplace with attractive tile surround. Large south facing window overlooks the quiet patio, just right for some container gardening and evening get togethers. At the top of the stairs you will find the first bedroom with south facing windows. The master is at the front of the unit with corner windows overlooking the hip neighborhood and a peek-a-boo view of the water towards West Seattle. Nice size full bathroom off the hall. Washer and dryer are conveniently locate on the second floor as well. Walk to restaurants and the local brewery. 1 reserved off-street parking space comes with the unit. One small dog or 1 cat ok with $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #forrentbeaconhill #beaconhillrental #forleasebeaconhill



