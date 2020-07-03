All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2300 14th Ave S Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2300 14th Ave S Unit A
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2300 14th Ave S Unit A

2300 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2300 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beacon Hill Townhouse - Available Now! Terrific Beacon Hill location for this bright and open 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse. Located just 2 blocks from a downtown bus line and 3 blocks from the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Great open main floor living with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The room opens on to the dining area and living room with a lovely gas fireplace with attractive tile surround. Large south facing window overlooks the quiet patio, just right for some container gardening and evening get togethers. At the top of the stairs you will find the first bedroom with south facing windows. The master is at the front of the unit with corner windows overlooking the hip neighborhood and a peek-a-boo view of the water towards West Seattle. Nice size full bathroom off the hall. Washer and dryer are conveniently locate on the second floor as well. Walk to restaurants and the local brewery. 1 reserved off-street parking space comes with the unit. One small dog or 1 cat ok with $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #forrentbeaconhill #beaconhillrental #forleasebeaconhill

(RLNE4451450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have any available units?
2300 14th Ave S Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have?
Some of 2300 14th Ave S Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 14th Ave S Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2300 14th Ave S Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 14th Ave S Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A offers parking.
Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have a pool?
No, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 14th Ave S Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 14th Ave S Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University