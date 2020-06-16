All apartments in Seattle
229 - 33rd Ave. E.
229 - 33rd Ave. E.

229 33rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

229 33rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Denny Blaine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
229 - 33rd Ave. E. Available 05/31/19 Cottage with a secret garden - Cape Cod cottage with a secret garden. Western exposure provides sunny, light-filled rooms year round & lovely sunsets. You are surrounded by lush secret gardens, a tranquil oasis in the big city. Enjoy hardwood floors & great built-ins books or collections. Cheery kitchen is a chef's delight & bathroom is done in clean, crisp white. Flexible bedroom space. The master can be the room overlooking garden with sweet sunset, or the wonderful alcoved room with a den adjoining. Great deck for BBQ's. What would you do with the full basement's additional space?

(RLNE4018868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have any available units?
229 - 33rd Ave. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have?
Some of 229 - 33rd Ave. E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 - 33rd Ave. E. currently offering any rent specials?
229 - 33rd Ave. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 - 33rd Ave. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. is pet friendly.
Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. offer parking?
No, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. does not offer parking.
Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have a pool?
No, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. does not have a pool.
Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have accessible units?
No, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 229 - 33rd Ave. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 - 33rd Ave. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
