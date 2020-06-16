Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

229 - 33rd Ave. E. Available 05/31/19 Cottage with a secret garden - Cape Cod cottage with a secret garden. Western exposure provides sunny, light-filled rooms year round & lovely sunsets. You are surrounded by lush secret gardens, a tranquil oasis in the big city. Enjoy hardwood floors & great built-ins books or collections. Cheery kitchen is a chef's delight & bathroom is done in clean, crisp white. Flexible bedroom space. The master can be the room overlooking garden with sweet sunset, or the wonderful alcoved room with a den adjoining. Great deck for BBQ's. What would you do with the full basement's additional space?



(RLNE4018868)