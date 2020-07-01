Amenities

This is a nice 3 story Ballard 6 unit apartment building. It is located on NW 58th street just east of 24th ave NW. Just across the street from the Ballard Commons park! It is a very convenient location near downtown Ballard. This is a large, bright, 2 bedroom + den apartment across the street from Ballard Commons Park. Apartment has hardwood floor, deck, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. 97 Walk Score and tandem parking for 2 cars! No smoking, no pets. $2300 rent, $1000 deposit. 2216 NW 58th St. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.