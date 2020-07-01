All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2216 NW 58TH ST.

2216 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a nice 3 story Ballard 6 unit apartment building. It is located on NW 58th street just east of 24th ave NW. Just across the street from the Ballard Commons park! It is a very convenient location near downtown Ballard. This is a large, bright, 2 bedroom + den apartment across the street from Ballard Commons Park. Apartment has hardwood floor, deck, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. 97 Walk Score and tandem parking for 2 cars! No smoking, no pets. $2300 rent, $1000 deposit. 2216 NW 58th St. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.

Terms: One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have any available units?
2216 NW 58TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have?
Some of 2216 NW 58TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 NW 58TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2216 NW 58TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 NW 58TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2216 NW 58TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 2216 NW 58TH ST. offers parking.
Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 NW 58TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have a pool?
No, 2216 NW 58TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 2216 NW 58TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 NW 58TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 NW 58TH ST. has units with dishwashers.

