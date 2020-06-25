All apartments in Seattle
2215 East Calhoun Street

2215 East Calhoun Street
Location

2215 East Calhoun Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This amazing iconic craftsman radiates CHARM and CHARACTER throughout 2,400 sq. ft. and 3 levels of separate living spaces. High ceilings and numerous traditional ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS and finishes flow throughout the main floor. The modern kitchen, remodeled contemporary top floor and finished basement seamlessly bring together OLD AND NEW.

Entertain your guests in the LIGHT FILLED GRANDEUR of this wonderful home.
Gather around the GORGEOUS tiled fireplace, or welcome friends and family into your formal dining room complete with enormous bay window and cozy seating. On long, lingering summer evenings, head through one of the MANY FRENCH DOORS to dine al fresco on the new patio overlooking the neighborhood, or on the large PRIVATE back deck. As the evening winds down, star-gazing from your HOT TUB makes the perfect finisher. Retire upstairs to a fresh, contemporary master suite and sitting area, complete with a SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH.

Just blocks from outstanding schools. Close to University of Washington, Washington Park, Montlake Playfield, Lake Washington, Union Bay and Downtown Seattle. Endless options for dining, shopping and entertainment

FEATURES:

• 4 Bedrooms, 2.75 Bathrooms, 2400 Sq. Ft. of SPACIOUS LIVING
• Inviting Covered Front Porch with Plenty of Seating Space
• New Patio and Landscaping
• Hardwood Floors, Charming Woodwork and Crown Molding Throughout the Main Level
• High Ceilings and Paned Windows for Tons of Natural Light and Airy Breezes
• Generous Recessed Lighting for Year Round Brightness on All Floors
• Fully Tiled Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range
• Bright Sunny Breakfast Bar
• Grand Dining Room w/ French Doors, Bay Window w/Seating and Original Built-in Cabinets/Shelves
• Large Living Room w/ Original Tiled Fireplace, Built-in Cabinets/Shelves, and Enormous Windows
• Separate Light Filled Entry
• Main Floor Bedroom/Office with French Doors to Deck
• Main Floor 2nd Bedroom and Full Tiled Bath
• Top Level Master Suite w/ Enormous Walk-in Closet, and Spa-like Bath with Huge Walk-in Shower
• Master Closet Includes Laundry Connection for Convenience
• Top Level 2nd Bedroom/Office and Common Area with Wood Stove
• Finished Basement with Huge Rec Room, Office and Lots of Storage
• Basement Laundry w/ High Capacity Washer/Dryer, Counter Space, Storage and ¾ Bathroom
• Fully Fenced Backyard, Large Deck and Hot Tub for Private Gatherings
• Shared Driveway Plus One-car Garage

Enjoy all Seattle has to offer within easy reach of your URBAN RETREAT.

Available NOW for one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in. Pets okay on a case-by-case basis.

Please contact Marisa at marisa@dwellingsseattle.com or 206-399-2275

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,250, Available 3/30/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 East Calhoun Street have any available units?
2215 East Calhoun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 East Calhoun Street have?
Some of 2215 East Calhoun Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 East Calhoun Street currently offering any rent specials?
2215 East Calhoun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 East Calhoun Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 East Calhoun Street is pet friendly.
Does 2215 East Calhoun Street offer parking?
Yes, 2215 East Calhoun Street offers parking.
Does 2215 East Calhoun Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 East Calhoun Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 East Calhoun Street have a pool?
No, 2215 East Calhoun Street does not have a pool.
Does 2215 East Calhoun Street have accessible units?
No, 2215 East Calhoun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 East Calhoun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 East Calhoun Street does not have units with dishwashers.
