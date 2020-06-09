2131 Ne 102nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom rambler with a converted basement on a large, quiet property in the flourishing Victory Heights neighborhood. It has tons of recent upgrades. Upstairs, there is a renovated kitchen with a brand new downdraft gas range, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, recessed lighting and a fresh coat of paint. The downstairs has brand new carpet, paint and a Samsung High Efficiency washer & dryer set.



In addition to the four bedrooms is a large rec room that can easily be converted to a master bedroom for those looking for some space to spread out. Also downstairs are another two bedrooms and one more full bathroom.



Step outside and there’s a large, open backyard with space to BBQ with friends and family or for kids to play. The lack of neighbors on two of the three sides of the property provides a really open, almost wooded feel that helps you forget the city for a bit. And ust off the living room is a beautiful deck that helps you take it all in for more entertaining.



If you’re interested in renting this nice, quiet home in Victory Heights, I will be showing it by appointment on Saturday afternoon, April 27th. Please reach out to me so we can schedule a time.



Additional Notes:

- Deposit is one month's rent ($3195 due to new carpet, paint and appliances)

- Move in date is flexible within two weeks

- Minimum 1 year lease unless (negotiable if willing to pay monthly premium)