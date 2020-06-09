All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:13 AM

2131 Ne 102nd St

2131 Northeast 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Northeast 102nd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom rambler with a converted basement on a large, quiet property in the flourishing Victory Heights neighborhood. It has tons of recent upgrades. Upstairs, there is a renovated kitchen with a brand new downdraft gas range, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, recessed lighting and a fresh coat of paint. The downstairs has brand new carpet, paint and a Samsung High Efficiency washer & dryer set.

In addition to the four bedrooms is a large rec room that can easily be converted to a master bedroom for those looking for some space to spread out. Also downstairs are another two bedrooms and one more full bathroom.

Step outside and there’s a large, open backyard with space to BBQ with friends and family or for kids to play. The lack of neighbors on two of the three sides of the property provides a really open, almost wooded feel that helps you forget the city for a bit. And ust off the living room is a beautiful deck that helps you take it all in for more entertaining.

If you’re interested in renting this nice, quiet home in Victory Heights, I will be showing it by appointment on Saturday afternoon, April 27th. Please reach out to me so we can schedule a time.

Additional Notes:
- Deposit is one month's rent ($3195 due to new carpet, paint and appliances)
- Move in date is flexible within two weeks
- Minimum 1 year lease unless (negotiable if willing to pay monthly premium)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

