Seattle, WA
2127 Montvale Ct W
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2127 Montvale Ct W

2127 Montvale Court West · No Longer Available
Location

2127 Montvale Court West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
4 Bedroom Magnolia Village Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom Rambler home that is steps away from the Magnolia Village. You will love being able to walk to the Village restaurants and coffee shops as well as to the Farmers Market on Saturdays.

This home has been completely remodeled from head to toe. Formal living and dining room upon entry leads into beautifully remodeled kitchen. 2 great sized bedrooms upstairs. Master has en suite bath with double vanity and radiant floor heating. 2 more bedrooms and gorgeous bath in completely finished lower level. Bathrooms all have radiant heat flooring.Had a rough day, maybe the sauna in the lower level will help ease your pain. Great sized fenced backyard and plenty of useful space to enjoy in this home. Located on a quiet street with close access to everything you need in Magnolia

12-24 month lease option
No Smoking
Pets case by case with additional $250 deposit

**Please email or text Eric at 425-835-2406 to schedule a viewing of this home**

(RLNE4978937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Montvale Ct W have any available units?
2127 Montvale Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 Montvale Ct W have?
Some of 2127 Montvale Ct W's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Montvale Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Montvale Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Montvale Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Montvale Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Montvale Ct W offer parking?
No, 2127 Montvale Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 2127 Montvale Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Montvale Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Montvale Ct W have a pool?
No, 2127 Montvale Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Montvale Ct W have accessible units?
No, 2127 Montvale Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Montvale Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Montvale Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
