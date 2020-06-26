2127 Montvale Ct W

Amenities

4 Bedroom Magnolia Village Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom Rambler home that is steps away from the Magnolia Village. You will love being able to walk to the Village restaurants and coffee shops as well as to the Farmers Market on Saturdays.



This home has been completely remodeled from head to toe. Formal living and dining room upon entry leads into beautifully remodeled kitchen. 2 great sized bedrooms upstairs. Master has en suite bath with double vanity and radiant floor heating. 2 more bedrooms and gorgeous bath in completely finished lower level. Bathrooms all have radiant heat flooring.Had a rough day, maybe the sauna in the lower level will help ease your pain. Great sized fenced backyard and plenty of useful space to enjoy in this home. Located on a quiet street with close access to everything you need in Magnolia



12-24 month lease option

No Smoking

Pets case by case with additional $250 deposit



**Please email or text Eric at 425-835-2406 to schedule a viewing of this home**



(RLNE4978937)