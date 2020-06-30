All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

211 N 143rd St

211 North 143rd Street
Location

211 North 143rd Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Seattle's Greenwood Neighborhood! - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Seattle's Broadview neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms, all new flooring and carpet throughout the home, wood burning fireplace, all new upgraded bathroom, large and secluded backyard with plenty of space for entertaining, built in kennel, deck off of kitchen. and washer and dryer. 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Just minutes to I-5, golf courses,downtown Seattle, Greenlake, Greenwood, University district, Shoreline, Wallingford and Queen Anne. Grass cut every 2 weeks to save tenant less yardwork to enjoy Seattle life!

Dogs considered with a $300 pet fee and an additional $50 per month pet rent.

Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5589983)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N 143rd St have any available units?
211 N 143rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 N 143rd St have?
Some of 211 N 143rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N 143rd St currently offering any rent specials?
211 N 143rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N 143rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 N 143rd St is pet friendly.
Does 211 N 143rd St offer parking?
No, 211 N 143rd St does not offer parking.
Does 211 N 143rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N 143rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N 143rd St have a pool?
No, 211 N 143rd St does not have a pool.
Does 211 N 143rd St have accessible units?
No, 211 N 143rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N 143rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 N 143rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

