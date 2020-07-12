/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Broadview, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
931 sqft
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 3 at 03:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo Large deck with a nice view Natural light floods
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
844 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14045 Greenwood Ave N
14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex. Separate carpeted sleeping area with mahogany closet/divider feels like a one bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13715 Greenwood Avenue North
13715 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
UPDATE 6/29: Monthly rent amount dropped! Split-level townhome with 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Broadview. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, hardwood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A
11211 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A Available 04/05/20 FABULOUS GREENWOOD 2 BEDROOM + DEN TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning 2 bedroom + den townhouse tucked away within the Broadview Community. Providing plenty of space, peace and privacy. AVAILABLE 4/9/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Broadview
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
907 sqft
Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
834 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10625 Culpepper Ct NW
10625 Culpepper Court Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3220 sqft
10625 Culpepper Ct NW Available 08/01/20 HIGH BANK WATERFRONT W/ STUNNING WESTERLY VIEWS OF OLYMPICS AND PUGET SOUND AVAILABLE AUG 1! - *$7,500/month rent plus utilities. Landscape maintenance Included. Available Aug 1!* *3 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14018 Greenwood Ave N
14018 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1246 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathroom in Seattle.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9610 22nd Ct NW
9610 22nd Court Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1870 sqft
North Beach 4BR/3BA Home with Amazing Sound and Mountain Views! - Available now. Amazing Sound & Olympic Mountain views from this mid-century, 4BR/3BA split-level home located on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12555 Dayton Ave N
12555 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
1910 sqft
Call today for more information! 206-350-3411 Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10131 Holman Rd NW
10131 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1300 sqft
Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 N 155th St
144 North 155th Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
144 N 155th St Available 08/15/20 Available August! 3 Bedroom Shoreline Rambler! Large Yard! 1 pet OK! - Shoreline, older rambler with spacious fenced yard. Kitchen with all appliances. Separate dining area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13516 N Park Ave N
13516 North Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2005 sqft
Quiet NW Seattle house - perfect home office space - Property Id: 298160 Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in Northwest Seattle adjacent to Bitter Lake.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207
8750 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1122 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14340 Lenora Place North
14340 Lenora Place North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1560 sqft
This is a great corner-unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome near Haller Lake. The two upstairs bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car.
