Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage elevator fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities elevator garage

210 3rd Ave. S., #3C Available 03/05/19 Huge Elevatored Loft 1-BR., 1 3/4 Baths, garage space, Near Pioneer Square - This 1,643 sf unit is now ready to show!! Elevatored 1904 warehouse was artfully converted into condos in 1998. Brick demising walls, pivot-swing windows, gas fireplace, original wood floors, granite-and-maple kitchen and secure bsmt. garage are among the features. This unit is being offered for rental on a one-year term to qualified prospects. NO smokers and NO pets allowed.



$40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please call Ron Thompson for more details and to arrange a showing at cell 253-740-9397. Showings by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2775395)