210 3rd Ave. S., #3C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 3rd Ave. S., #3C

210 3rd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

210 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
210 3rd Ave. S., #3C Available 03/05/19 Huge Elevatored Loft 1-BR., 1 3/4 Baths, garage space, Near Pioneer Square - This 1,643 sf unit is now ready to show!! Elevatored 1904 warehouse was artfully converted into condos in 1998. Brick demising walls, pivot-swing windows, gas fireplace, original wood floors, granite-and-maple kitchen and secure bsmt. garage are among the features. This unit is being offered for rental on a one-year term to qualified prospects. NO smokers and NO pets allowed.

$40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please call Ron Thompson for more details and to arrange a showing at cell 253-740-9397. Showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2775395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

