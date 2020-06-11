Amenities

207 12th Ave E Available 08/03/19 Beautiful Capitol Hill Home Available in August - 2 bed, 2 bath - Use this link to schedule your tour: showdigs.co/3ooz



This sweet 1908 house is located at 12th and John, right in the heart of Capitol Hill! A few blocks from Broadway and/or 15th Ave E. Easy bus access and just a few blocks from Light Rail station.

Easy access to Kaiser Permanente, Seattle Central College, bars & restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations. Minutes from downtown, freeways and universities.

The house is a great alternative to apartment living - no sharing walls with your neighbors! Parking included!



Large 1450 sq ft, two story house.

2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Large kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and gas stove.

Large living room, dining area.

Lots of windows.

Hardwood floors on main floor and carpeting in bedrooms upstairs.

Washer/dryer.

Small front yard includes a raised bed for gardening. The house in front blocks street noise and offers privacy.

Off-street driveway parking for two cars included!

Main floor includes: Living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom with shower/bathtub.

2nd Floor includes: Two bedrooms and one bathroom with shower and washer/dryer.



Additional Terms:

Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities

12 month lease

No smoking

**No pets allowed**

No prior evictions

No violent criminal history

Income to rent ratio at least 3:1

Renter's Insurance required

Provide two years favorable residence history

Verification of employment and salary/wages

No bankruptcies in previous 7 years

Employed at current job for at least 6 months

No water beds

No aquariums

No sublets and no vacation rentals



No Pets Allowed



