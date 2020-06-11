Amenities
207 12th Ave E Available 08/03/19 Beautiful Capitol Hill Home Available in August - 2 bed, 2 bath - Use this link to schedule your tour: showdigs.co/3ooz
This sweet 1908 house is located at 12th and John, right in the heart of Capitol Hill! A few blocks from Broadway and/or 15th Ave E. Easy bus access and just a few blocks from Light Rail station.
Easy access to Kaiser Permanente, Seattle Central College, bars & restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations. Minutes from downtown, freeways and universities.
The house is a great alternative to apartment living - no sharing walls with your neighbors! Parking included!
Large 1450 sq ft, two story house.
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Large kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and gas stove.
Large living room, dining area.
Lots of windows.
Hardwood floors on main floor and carpeting in bedrooms upstairs.
Washer/dryer.
Small front yard includes a raised bed for gardening. The house in front blocks street noise and offers privacy.
Off-street driveway parking for two cars included!
Main floor includes: Living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom with shower/bathtub.
2nd Floor includes: Two bedrooms and one bathroom with shower and washer/dryer.
Additional Terms:
Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities
12 month lease
No smoking
**No pets allowed**
No prior evictions
No violent criminal history
Income to rent ratio at least 3:1
Renter's Insurance required
Provide two years favorable residence history
Verification of employment and salary/wages
No bankruptcies in previous 7 years
Employed at current job for at least 6 months
No water beds
No aquariums
No sublets and no vacation rentals
(RLNE5037320)