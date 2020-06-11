All apartments in Seattle
207 12th Ave E
207 12th Ave E

207 12th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

207 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
207 12th Ave E Available 08/03/19 Beautiful Capitol Hill Home Available in August - 2 bed, 2 bath - Use this link to schedule your tour: showdigs.co/3ooz

This sweet 1908 house is located at 12th and John, right in the heart of Capitol Hill! A few blocks from Broadway and/or 15th Ave E. Easy bus access and just a few blocks from Light Rail station.
Easy access to Kaiser Permanente, Seattle Central College, bars & restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations. Minutes from downtown, freeways and universities.
The house is a great alternative to apartment living - no sharing walls with your neighbors! Parking included!

Large 1450 sq ft, two story house.
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Large kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and gas stove.
Large living room, dining area.
Lots of windows.
Hardwood floors on main floor and carpeting in bedrooms upstairs.
Washer/dryer.
Small front yard includes a raised bed for gardening. The house in front blocks street noise and offers privacy.
Off-street driveway parking for two cars included!
Main floor includes: Living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom with shower/bathtub.
2nd Floor includes: Two bedrooms and one bathroom with shower and washer/dryer.

Additional Terms:
Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities
12 month lease
No smoking
**No pets allowed**
No prior evictions
No violent criminal history
Income to rent ratio at least 3:1
Renter's Insurance required
Provide two years favorable residence history
Verification of employment and salary/wages
No bankruptcies in previous 7 years
Employed at current job for at least 6 months
No water beds
No aquariums
No sublets and no vacation rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

