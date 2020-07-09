All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

2020 E. Terrace St

2020 East Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 East Terrace Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/901f64a086 ---- This bright and clean home is located in a central Seattle neighborhood! Walk, bike or bus to downtown Seattle, and only minutes from Lake Washington beaches and the Mountain to Sound Trail. Home features granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless appliances. Beautiful top floor master offers a spa-like environment with a covered and private deck. 2 car garage, extra storage. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad or apply online at https://showmojo.com/l/901f64a086 1 cat or small dog accepted on case by case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit. $13.50 Utility Billing Fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. Cable/Satellite Ready Ceramic Tile Covered Deck Eating Bar Full Master Bath Granite Counters Hardwoods High Speed Internet Ready Laundry Room Private Yard Stainless Appliances Territorial Views Upstairs Master Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E. Terrace St have any available units?
2020 E. Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 E. Terrace St have?
Some of 2020 E. Terrace St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 E. Terrace St currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E. Terrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E. Terrace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 E. Terrace St is pet friendly.
Does 2020 E. Terrace St offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E. Terrace St offers parking.
Does 2020 E. Terrace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E. Terrace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E. Terrace St have a pool?
No, 2020 E. Terrace St does not have a pool.
Does 2020 E. Terrace St have accessible units?
No, 2020 E. Terrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E. Terrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E. Terrace St does not have units with dishwashers.

