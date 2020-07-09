2020 E. Terrace St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/901f64a086 ---- This bright and clean home is located in a central Seattle neighborhood! Walk, bike or bus to downtown Seattle, and only minutes from Lake Washington beaches and the Mountain to Sound Trail. Home features granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless appliances. Beautiful top floor master offers a spa-like environment with a covered and private deck. 2 car garage, extra storage. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad or apply online at https://showmojo.com/l/901f64a086 1 cat or small dog accepted on case by case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit. $13.50 Utility Billing Fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.