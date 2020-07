Amenities

Classic Queen Anne duplex with easy access to downtown and major highways and close to major transit stops. Nearby Queen Anne Ave North strip where you will find boutique shops, grocery stores, and classic Seattle Attractions. This charming 1 bedroom plus den apartment has a separate living room and dining room. Please give a call Judy at 206-293-6238 or 206-283-4739 for all the extras that this home has to offer. ***Call Only



Terms: First, last and deposit.