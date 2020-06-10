1808 Minor Avenue

Amenities

Brand new & move-in-ready! Welcome to Nexus, Seattle's newest and most high-tech & architecturally unique condo. The luxurious studio unit is on 20th floor featuring city views. With its iconic architecture, crafted as a series of cubes offset by 8-degrees, the building features stunning amenities and unique residential terraces throughout. With 20,000sf dedicated to amenities, residents and their guests enjoy state-of-the-art spaces programmed to live, work, and play—including private dining facilities, co-working spaces, and lavish outdoor entertaining areas. Technology & design unite to deliver contemporary finish packages, energy-efficient appliances & cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated with your lifestyle.



Apartment Amenities:

- 20th floor with unbeatable lake view and natural light

- Free cold water, sewer, gas, and trash/recycling

- In-unit full-size washer and dryer

- High-end stainless steel appliances

- Energy saving induction range

- Bathroom mirror with built-in LED lighting

- Smart keyless door lock

- Smart thermostat

- 97 Walk Score, 100 Transit Score



Building Amenities:

- 24/7 concierge services

- State-of-the-art gym

- Sky lounge with of the Seattle skyline

- Pet spa

- Co-working space

- Game room

- Movie theater/media room with bar

- Assigned storage locker

Contact us to schedule a showing.