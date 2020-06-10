All apartments in Seattle
1808 Minor Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:41 PM

1808 Minor Avenue

1808 Minor Ave · (425) 502-5437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1808 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2003 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
game room
key fob access
media room
Brand new & move-in-ready! Welcome to Nexus, Seattle's newest and most high-tech & architecturally unique condo. The luxurious studio unit is on 20th floor featuring city views. With its iconic architecture, crafted as a series of cubes offset by 8-degrees, the building features stunning amenities and unique residential terraces throughout. With 20,000sf dedicated to amenities, residents and their guests enjoy state-of-the-art spaces programmed to live, work, and play—including private dining facilities, co-working spaces, and lavish outdoor entertaining areas. Technology & design unite to deliver contemporary finish packages, energy-efficient appliances & cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated with your lifestyle.

Apartment Amenities:
- 20th floor with unbeatable lake view and natural light
- Free cold water, sewer, gas, and trash/recycling
- In-unit full-size washer and dryer
- High-end stainless steel appliances
- Energy saving induction range
- Bathroom mirror with built-in LED lighting
- Smart keyless door lock
- Smart thermostat
- 97 Walk Score, 100 Transit Score

Building Amenities:
- 24/7 concierge services
- State-of-the-art gym
- Sky lounge with of the Seattle skyline
- Pet spa
- Co-working space
- Game room
- Movie theater/media room with bar
- Assigned storage locker
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Minor Avenue have any available units?
1808 Minor Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Minor Avenue have?
Some of 1808 Minor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Minor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Minor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Minor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Minor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Minor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
