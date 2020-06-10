1808 Minor Avenue

Amenities
Brand new & move-in-ready! Welcome to Nexus, Seattle's newest and most high-tech & architecturally unique condo. The luxurious studio unit is on 20th floor featuring city views. With its iconic architecture, crafted as a series of cubes offset by 8-degrees, the building features stunning amenities and unique residential terraces throughout. With 20,000sf dedicated to amenities, residents and their guests enjoy state-of-the-art spaces programmed to live, work, and play—including private dining facilities, co-working spaces, and lavish outdoor entertaining areas. Technology & design unite to deliver contemporary finish packages, energy-efficient appliances & cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated with your lifestyle.
Apartment Amenities:
- 20th floor with unbeatable lake view and natural light
- Free cold water, sewer, gas, and trash/recycling
- In-unit full-size washer and dryer
- High-end stainless steel appliances
- Energy saving induction range
- Bathroom mirror with built-in LED lighting
- Smart keyless door lock
- Smart thermostat
- 97 Walk Score, 100 Transit Score
Building Amenities:
- 24/7 concierge services
- State-of-the-art gym
- Sky lounge with of the Seattle skyline
- Pet spa
- Co-working space
- Game room
- Movie theater/media room with bar
- Assigned storage locker
Contact us to schedule a showing.