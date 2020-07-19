1808 Minor Ave #2902

Amenities
Brand new 2 bed/ 2 bath unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union. - Nice unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.
Walk across the street to Starbucks, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Amazon headquarter and many shops and Restaurants.
Easy access to I-5, downtown, CityU, Cinemas, Hospitals and much, much more!!
Unit includes:
-2 Bedroom with one Extra Large Master Bedroom
-Hard Wood Floor
-Front Load Washer/Dryer
-High end appliances
-Granite Counters
-Central Air Conditioner
-Built 2020
-24/7 Concierge, Secure Entry with Elevator
-Parking
-Storage
-AWESOME Roof Top/Outdoor Terrace Park/Fitness Center
This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit).
Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.
