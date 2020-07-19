All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1808 Minor Ave #2902.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1808 Minor Ave #2902
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1808 Minor Ave #2902

1808 Minor Ave · (206) 522-8172 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Seattle Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 Minor Ave #2902 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Brand new 2 bed/ 2 bath unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union. - Nice unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.
Walk across the street to Starbucks, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Amazon headquarter and many shops and Restaurants.
Easy access to I-5, downtown, CityU, Cinemas, Hospitals and much, much more!!

Unit includes:
-2 Bedroom with one Extra Large Master Bedroom
-Hard Wood Floor
-Front Load Washer/Dryer
-High end appliances
-Granite Counters
-Central Air Conditioner
-Built 2020
-24/7 Concierge, Secure Entry with Elevator
-Parking
-Storage
-AWESOME Roof Top/Outdoor Terrace Park/Fitness Center

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit).
Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE5693764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have any available units?
1808 Minor Ave #2902 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have?
Some of 1808 Minor Ave #2902's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Minor Ave #2902 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Minor Ave #2902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Minor Ave #2902 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 offers parking.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have a pool?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have accessible units?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #2902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #2902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1808 Minor Ave #2902?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity