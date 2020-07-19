1808 Minor Ave #2902

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym parking

Brand new 2 bed/ 2 bath unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union. - Nice unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.

Walk across the street to Starbucks, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Amazon headquarter and many shops and Restaurants.

Easy access to I-5, downtown, CityU, Cinemas, Hospitals and much, much more!!



Unit includes:

-2 Bedroom with one Extra Large Master Bedroom

-Hard Wood Floor

-Front Load Washer/Dryer

-High end appliances

-Granite Counters

-Central Air Conditioner

-Built 2020

-24/7 Concierge, Secure Entry with Elevator

-Parking

-Storage

-AWESOME Roof Top/Outdoor Terrace Park/Fitness Center



This is a definite MUST SEE!!

1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit).

Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



(RLNE5693764)