1716 NE 115th St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1716 NE 115th St

1716 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Northeast 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1716 NE 115th St Available 04/01/20 Single Family Home in Victory Heights - Lovely Cape Cod home with detached garage. This 3 bedroom home includes hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen, formal living and large family room. Large bathroom includes double vanity, tub, & separate shower. Good sized laundry room and extra closets for plenty of storage. Off street parking and good sized garage with additional storage or bonus room for hobbies. Beautiful fenced yard with fire pit and large deck. Quiet neighborhood. EZ commute. Close to Northgate light rail and transit center. 1st, last, & security deposit required. Owner may consider a small dog with pet deposit.

To Schedule a Tour please follow this Link :https://showmojo.com/l/d72450b042
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5621267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 NE 115th St have any available units?
1716 NE 115th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 NE 115th St have?
Some of 1716 NE 115th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 NE 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
1716 NE 115th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 NE 115th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 NE 115th St is pet friendly.
Does 1716 NE 115th St offer parking?
Yes, 1716 NE 115th St offers parking.
Does 1716 NE 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 NE 115th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 NE 115th St have a pool?
No, 1716 NE 115th St does not have a pool.
Does 1716 NE 115th St have accessible units?
No, 1716 NE 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 NE 115th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 NE 115th St does not have units with dishwashers.

