Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

1716 NE 115th St Available 04/01/20 Single Family Home in Victory Heights - Lovely Cape Cod home with detached garage. This 3 bedroom home includes hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen, formal living and large family room. Large bathroom includes double vanity, tub, & separate shower. Good sized laundry room and extra closets for plenty of storage. Off street parking and good sized garage with additional storage or bonus room for hobbies. Beautiful fenced yard with fire pit and large deck. Quiet neighborhood. EZ commute. Close to Northgate light rail and transit center. 1st, last, & security deposit required. Owner may consider a small dog with pet deposit.



To Schedule a Tour please follow this Link :https://showmojo.com/l/d72450b042

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5621267)