1709 33rd Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

1709 33rd Ave

1709 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 33rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Beautifully Updated Madrona Studio!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1709-33rd-ave?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Completely remodeled and updated stunning studio unit in Madrona. A must see! This unit offers a private entrance and professionally landscaped yard close to downtown and major bus lines. Large studio unit has heated floors and large open living area. Kitchen has new countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious raised area in back of unit—perfect for bedroom space. Large full bathroom and washer/dryer hookups. Street parking only.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Utilities split with upper unit based on occupancy. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 33rd Ave have any available units?
1709 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1709 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1709 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1709 33rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1709 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1709 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1709 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 33rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 33rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

