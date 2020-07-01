Amenities

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Beautifully Updated Madrona Studio!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1709-33rd-ave?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Completely remodeled and updated stunning studio unit in Madrona. A must see! This unit offers a private entrance and professionally landscaped yard close to downtown and major bus lines. Large studio unit has heated floors and large open living area. Kitchen has new countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious raised area in back of unit—perfect for bedroom space. Large full bathroom and washer/dryer hookups. Street parking only.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Utilities split with upper unit based on occupancy. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.