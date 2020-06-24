All apartments in Seattle
17 West Mercer St #214

17 West Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 West Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tribeca Condominiums ~ Lower Queen Anne - Available Now - Stylish one bedroom condo for lease at the Tribeca Condominiums in Lower Queen Anne! Walk to everything...Seattle Center, trendy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines, grocery stores, entertainment and sporting events! Rooftop deck with sweeping views. Second floor unit with one reserved space in secured parking area. Wood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, and a fireplace for those cold winter nights. In-unit washer and dryer. Cat okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smokers.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattleforrent

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4511741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 West Mercer St #214 have any available units?
17 West Mercer St #214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 West Mercer St #214 have?
Some of 17 West Mercer St #214's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 West Mercer St #214 currently offering any rent specials?
17 West Mercer St #214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 West Mercer St #214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 West Mercer St #214 is pet friendly.
Does 17 West Mercer St #214 offer parking?
Yes, 17 West Mercer St #214 offers parking.
Does 17 West Mercer St #214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 West Mercer St #214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 West Mercer St #214 have a pool?
No, 17 West Mercer St #214 does not have a pool.
Does 17 West Mercer St #214 have accessible units?
No, 17 West Mercer St #214 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 West Mercer St #214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 West Mercer St #214 does not have units with dishwashers.
