17 West Mercer St #214

Tribeca Condominiums ~ Lower Queen Anne - Available Now - Stylish one bedroom condo for lease at the Tribeca Condominiums in Lower Queen Anne! Walk to everything...Seattle Center, trendy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines, grocery stores, entertainment and sporting events! Rooftop deck with sweeping views. Second floor unit with one reserved space in secured parking area. Wood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, and a fireplace for those cold winter nights. In-unit washer and dryer. Cat okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smokers.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



