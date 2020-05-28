All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
163 18th Ave, Unit A
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

163 18th Ave, Unit A

163 18th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

163 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Approved Application Spacious Town-home - Skyline View & Bonus Rm! - Approved Application Well Appointed! Light and bright, spacious 3 bedroom Plus Bonus Room Capitol Hill -Central District neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and newer finishes - Beautiful colors, tile and granite make this property a step above the rest. First level of home features One of three bedrooms with access to private pristine patio area and mature garden.
This same floor also has access to private extra deep 1 car garage.

Second floor features Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, breakfast bar and open concept living. Pantry closet and fancy .25 bath. Just off of kitchen and living area there is a Private deck with views

Living area above the kitchen presents Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, well appointment full bathroom with heated tile floor, walk in closet and skyline views. This floor also has a 3rd bedroom with 3/4 bath, and laundry closet with washer and dryer

Steps above these two bedrooms is fantastic bonus room Loft - fun escape, retreat, or just extra room for storage

Location - Location Walk to mass transit, shops and restaurants. This area is rated as Very Walkable,Very Bikable with Excellent transit. Close to I-5, I -90.

Available Now!

Call Jackie Kleebauer to schedule a time to view this home 206-418-8863

TERMS: 1st months rent of $3,395.00 with $3,300.00 security deposit. No smoking please and small dog <25lbs considered on limited case by case basis with $500 additional deposit. Online application available but please do not apply until you have walk through the home.

(RLNE4813215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
