163 18th Ave, Unit A

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Approved Application Spacious Town-home - Skyline View & Bonus Rm! - Approved Application Well Appointed! Light and bright, spacious 3 bedroom Plus Bonus Room Capitol Hill -Central District neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and newer finishes - Beautiful colors, tile and granite make this property a step above the rest. First level of home features One of three bedrooms with access to private pristine patio area and mature garden.

This same floor also has access to private extra deep 1 car garage.



Second floor features Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, breakfast bar and open concept living. Pantry closet and fancy .25 bath. Just off of kitchen and living area there is a Private deck with views



Living area above the kitchen presents Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, well appointment full bathroom with heated tile floor, walk in closet and skyline views. This floor also has a 3rd bedroom with 3/4 bath, and laundry closet with washer and dryer



Steps above these two bedrooms is fantastic bonus room Loft - fun escape, retreat, or just extra room for storage



Location - Location Walk to mass transit, shops and restaurants. This area is rated as Very Walkable,Very Bikable with Excellent transit. Close to I-5, I -90.



Available Now!



Call Jackie Kleebauer to schedule a time to view this home 206-418-8863



TERMS: 1st months rent of $3,395.00 with $3,300.00 security deposit. No smoking please and small dog <25lbs considered on limited case by case basis with $500 additional deposit. Online application available but please do not apply until you have walk through the home.



