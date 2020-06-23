1623 5th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking media room

This is a cozy and intimate two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with views of the Cascade Mountains in a highly sought after family oriented residential area on the east side of Queen Anne Hill. The apartment is located in a small boutique building and it is close to everything Seattle has to offer. It is minutes walk to Seattle Center with opera, ballet and the theater as well as the Key Arena for sports and other events. We are located few blocks away from Queen Anne Avenue with its award winning restaurants as well as downtown and Capitol Hill. There is an easy access to the I-5 to take you to the East side and we are also blocks away from Aurora Avenue and South Lake Union, the Amazon City, Microsoft and Paul Allen Institute.



The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, master bedroom has queen size bed with a memory foam mattress with a writing desk and a chair. The smaller bedroom has a full size bed also with a memory foam mattress. Please text Katarina at 206-550-2680 for any additional information. There is one off street parking space in the lot next door that comes with the apartment as well. Washer and a dryer is in the unit as well.