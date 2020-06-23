All apartments in Seattle
1623 5th Ave N

1623 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1623 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This is a cozy and intimate two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with views of the Cascade Mountains in a highly sought after family oriented residential area on the east side of Queen Anne Hill. The apartment is located in a small boutique building and it is close to everything Seattle has to offer. It is minutes walk to Seattle Center with opera, ballet and the theater as well as the Key Arena for sports and other events. We are located few blocks away from Queen Anne Avenue with its award winning restaurants as well as downtown and Capitol Hill. There is an easy access to the I-5 to take you to the East side and we are also blocks away from Aurora Avenue and South Lake Union, the Amazon City, Microsoft and Paul Allen Institute.

The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, master bedroom has queen size bed with a memory foam mattress with a writing desk and a chair. The smaller bedroom has a full size bed also with a memory foam mattress. Please text Katarina at 206-550-2680 for any additional information. There is one off street parking space in the lot next door that comes with the apartment as well. Washer and a dryer is in the unit as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 5th Ave N have any available units?
1623 5th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 5th Ave N have?
Some of 1623 5th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 5th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1623 5th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 5th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1623 5th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1623 5th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1623 5th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 1623 5th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 5th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 5th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1623 5th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1623 5th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1623 5th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 5th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 5th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
