1535 Cherrylane Pl S

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3/28/20 -The governor has deemed Housing & Property Management "essential" and we are allowed to do one person showings. These are walk-through the property yourself tours of vacant properties only. Full-Service Property Management is also working to create virtual tours. Please reach out to us if you are interested.



- Location, Location, Location! This 1,480 sq ft, well cared for townhome on North Beacon Hill is mere minutes to Downtown, Capitol Hill, & the International District. Walk to parks, trails, greenspaces, minutes to Lake Washington, shopping, train, bus.



- 4 floors of space featuring: Hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms) and Electric Fireplace. Views from master suite of mountains. Large living room, private kitchen and dining room with outdoor chill space through sliding doors, on the main floor. Perfect for your plants, mini-garden & outdoor meals. There is also a 1/2 guest bath on the main floor.



- The second floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite has tons of built-in closet space and a 19 ft. ceiling with skylight. Walk in-shower, ensuite bath & views of the Cascade mountains.



- Second bedroom and full bathroom, plus new washer & dryer on this floor.



- The 3rd floor is the entire size of top floor! PERFECT for a home office for 2 or even 3 people. Large closet for storage, lots of daylight, and shiny hardwood floors.



- Drive under interior remote control garage has room for up to 3 cars, plus storage.



*Please go to our website for our screening criteria & to schedule a viewing*



- Terms: 10-month lease,$2,800 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by the tenant. No pets. No smoking or vaping inside.$500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening) and will be converted to security deposit at move in.



