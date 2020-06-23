Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

1530 NW Market St, #602 Available 02/01/19 Hjarta Condominiums ~ Downtown Ballard - Available February 1st! Located in the heart of Ballard on Market Street with a walk score of 97! Stylish one bedroom, one bath condo with attractive finishes. Features include hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, fireplace, private deck and open floor plan. Washer and dryer in the unit. One assigned garage parking space plus extra storage. Entertain, BBQ and garden with a view on the rooftop deck. Resident lounge, fitness center and yoga studio also available on the 2nd floor. Enjoy easy access to Rapid Ride to Downtown Seattle, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more! Cat or dog okay with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ballarderentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU



(RLNE3556945)