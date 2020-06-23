All apartments in Seattle
1530 NW Market St, #602

1530 NW Market St · No Longer Available
Location

1530 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
1530 NW Market St, #602 Available 02/01/19 Hjarta Condominiums ~ Downtown Ballard - Available February 1st! Located in the heart of Ballard on Market Street with a walk score of 97! Stylish one bedroom, one bath condo with attractive finishes. Features include hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, fireplace, private deck and open floor plan. Washer and dryer in the unit. One assigned garage parking space plus extra storage. Entertain, BBQ and garden with a view on the rooftop deck. Resident lounge, fitness center and yoga studio also available on the 2nd floor. Enjoy easy access to Rapid Ride to Downtown Seattle, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more! Cat or dog okay with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ballarderentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE3556945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have any available units?
1530 NW Market St, #602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have?
Some of 1530 NW Market St, #602's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 NW Market St, #602 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 NW Market St, #602 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 NW Market St, #602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St, #602 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St, #602 does offer parking.
Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St, #602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have a pool?
No, 1530 NW Market St, #602 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have accessible units?
No, 1530 NW Market St, #602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 NW Market St, #602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 NW Market St, #602 does not have units with dishwashers.
