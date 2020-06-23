Amenities

1529 Cherrylane Place South Available 05/08/19 Cherrylane Condominiums ~ Beacon Hill - Available May 8th! Spacious two bedroom, two bath townhouse style condo at Cherrylane in highly desirable hip Beacon Hill neighborhood. Set high on a hill with territorial views of the Cascades. Enjoy cooking with your gas stove and cooktop! Your living room features hardwood flooring, room for dining, a gas fireplace, and large balcony for dining al fresco and BBQs. Upper level master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 3/4 attached bath and large closet. Second bedroom, full bath, and washer and dryer upstairs as well. Attached two-car tandem garage has lots of extra room for storage for bikes and other items; additionally the driveway allows for a third car for parking for guests. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your bills down! Water, sewer and garbage is included! You only pay for electricity and gas! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking. Enjoy easy access to I-90, Downtown Seattle and Amazon Campus and South Lake Union and University of Washington or Swedish or Harborview Hospitals! Perfectly situated to the Light Rail, Rainier Ave South, I-5 at Dearborn, Beacon Hill, and great restaurants, bars and coffee shops!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



