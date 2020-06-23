All apartments in Seattle
1529 Cherrylane Place South
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:58 AM

1529 Cherrylane Place South

1529 Cherrylane Place South · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Cherrylane Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1529 Cherrylane Place South Available 05/08/19 Cherrylane Condominiums ~ Beacon Hill - Available May 8th! Spacious two bedroom, two bath townhouse style condo at Cherrylane in highly desirable hip Beacon Hill neighborhood. Set high on a hill with territorial views of the Cascades. Enjoy cooking with your gas stove and cooktop! Your living room features hardwood flooring, room for dining, a gas fireplace, and large balcony for dining al fresco and BBQs. Upper level master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 3/4 attached bath and large closet. Second bedroom, full bath, and washer and dryer upstairs as well. Attached two-car tandem garage has lots of extra room for storage for bikes and other items; additionally the driveway allows for a third car for parking for guests. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your bills down! Water, sewer and garbage is included! You only pay for electricity and gas! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking. Enjoy easy access to I-90, Downtown Seattle and Amazon Campus and South Lake Union and University of Washington or Swedish or Harborview Hospitals! Perfectly situated to the Light Rail, Rainier Ave South, I-5 at Dearborn, Beacon Hill, and great restaurants, bars and coffee shops!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #forrentbeaconhill #beaconhillrentals #forleasebeaconhill #amazon/SLU

(RLNE3246253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have any available units?
1529 Cherrylane Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have?
Some of 1529 Cherrylane Place South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Cherrylane Place South currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Cherrylane Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Cherrylane Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Cherrylane Place South is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Cherrylane Place South offers parking.
Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Cherrylane Place South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have a pool?
No, 1529 Cherrylane Place South does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have accessible units?
No, 1529 Cherrylane Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Cherrylane Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Cherrylane Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
