Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

1520 8th Ave W

1520 8th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1520 8th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1520 8th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Ideally Located Queen Anne House with Amazing View!! Virtual Tour Available! - In light of the current public health situation, we are not able to show occupied properties. Please view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you have an interest in applying.

Welcome to this lovely Queen Anne home with a gorgeous west-facing view of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound and Elliott Bay, and of the Elliot Bay Marina. This fantastic house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living rooms on each floor with breathtaking views. This house also boasts hardwood floors, large windows with natural light, plenty of storage space, a sunroom, a laundry room and a small yard.

The main floor offers a kitchen, dining room, expansive living room with a lovely view, one bedroom and a den.

The basement floor offers a living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry room, sunroom, storage space with backyard access.

Just minutes to downtown Seattle, 5 minutes to Aurora and 10 minutes to 1-5. There is one parking spot and plenty of street parking.

One small pet (less than 25 lbs) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and monthly pet rent of $50 per month.

All utilities are tenants responsibility. -Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to view the virtual tour and see extensive interior/exterior photos.
-One small pet considered on a case by case basis.
-All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-This property is strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE2486134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 8th Ave W have any available units?
1520 8th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 8th Ave W have?
Some of 1520 8th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 8th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1520 8th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 8th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 8th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 1520 8th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1520 8th Ave W offers parking.
Does 1520 8th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 8th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 8th Ave W have a pool?
No, 1520 8th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1520 8th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1520 8th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 8th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 8th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

