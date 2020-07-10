Amenities

1520 8th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Ideally Located Queen Anne House with Amazing View!! Virtual Tour Available! - In light of the current public health situation, we are not able to show occupied properties. Please view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you have an interest in applying.



Welcome to this lovely Queen Anne home with a gorgeous west-facing view of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound and Elliott Bay, and of the Elliot Bay Marina. This fantastic house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living rooms on each floor with breathtaking views. This house also boasts hardwood floors, large windows with natural light, plenty of storage space, a sunroom, a laundry room and a small yard.



The main floor offers a kitchen, dining room, expansive living room with a lovely view, one bedroom and a den.



The basement floor offers a living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry room, sunroom, storage space with backyard access.



Just minutes to downtown Seattle, 5 minutes to Aurora and 10 minutes to 1-5. There is one parking spot and plenty of street parking.



One small pet (less than 25 lbs) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and monthly pet rent of $50 per month.



All utilities are tenants responsibility. -Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to view the virtual tour and see extensive interior/exterior photos.

-One small pet considered on a case by case basis.

-All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-This property is strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



