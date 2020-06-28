All apartments in Seattle
1518 NW 61st St

1518 NW 61st St
Location

1518 NW 61st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Built Modern Townhome in Ballard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/7b9fe0b0a7

Beautiful stand alone townhome in Ballard! Entry level has 2 bedrooms, full bath. Main level great room with fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, large windows & high ceilings flood the rooms with light. Upper level master with office, laundry and huge master bath. Large rooftop deck! Covered carport for 1 car. Hardwood floors throughout.

The roof top is perfect for entertaining guests and watching the fire works go off on the 4th of July! Ballard is also one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5112672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 NW 61st St have any available units?
1518 NW 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 NW 61st St have?
Some of 1518 NW 61st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 NW 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
1518 NW 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 NW 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 NW 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 1518 NW 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 1518 NW 61st St offers parking.
Does 1518 NW 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 NW 61st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 NW 61st St have a pool?
Yes, 1518 NW 61st St has a pool.
Does 1518 NW 61st St have accessible units?
No, 1518 NW 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 NW 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 NW 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
