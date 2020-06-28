1518 NW 61st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Built Modern Townhome in Ballard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/7b9fe0b0a7



Beautiful stand alone townhome in Ballard! Entry level has 2 bedrooms, full bath. Main level great room with fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, large windows & high ceilings flood the rooms with light. Upper level master with office, laundry and huge master bath. Large rooftop deck! Covered carport for 1 car. Hardwood floors throughout.



The roof top is perfect for entertaining guests and watching the fire works go off on the 4th of July! Ballard is also one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



