1515 NE 94th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1515 NE 94th St

1515 Northeast 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours available - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/592439

Enjoy living in this wonderful house in a quiet family neighborhood with everything you need ranging from the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook to the large enclosed backyard with a spacious deck and beautiful lawn. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, top of the line fixtures throughout this updated house, and plenty of room, this is the perfect house to make into a home. You will love the open concept dining and living rooms, stacked washer & dryer for ultimate convenience, and gas fireplaces on each floor.

This house is blocks away from Maple Leaf Park, many local cafes and restaurants, and is a short drive to I-5. Close to Greenlake, Northgate, and the University District, this is the home for you to enjoy the beautiful North Seattle area! With a fully remodeled, spacious basement and large windows that bring light into every room, don't miss out on this opportunity! Come tour and see the great layout, newly finished laundry area, gas fireplaces, fenced yard, one car garage, and more!

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5654393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 NE 94th St have any available units?
1515 NE 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 NE 94th St have?
Some of 1515 NE 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 NE 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 NE 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 NE 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 NE 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 1515 NE 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 1515 NE 94th St offers parking.
Does 1515 NE 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 NE 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 NE 94th St have a pool?
No, 1515 NE 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 NE 94th St have accessible units?
No, 1515 NE 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 NE 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 NE 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

