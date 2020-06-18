1515 NE 94th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours available - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/592439



Enjoy living in this wonderful house in a quiet family neighborhood with everything you need ranging from the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook to the large enclosed backyard with a spacious deck and beautiful lawn. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, top of the line fixtures throughout this updated house, and plenty of room, this is the perfect house to make into a home. You will love the open concept dining and living rooms, stacked washer & dryer for ultimate convenience, and gas fireplaces on each floor.



This house is blocks away from Maple Leaf Park, many local cafes and restaurants, and is a short drive to I-5. Close to Greenlake, Northgate, and the University District, this is the home for you to enjoy the beautiful North Seattle area! With a fully remodeled, spacious basement and large windows that bring light into every room, don't miss out on this opportunity! Come tour and see the great layout, newly finished laundry area, gas fireplaces, fenced yard, one car garage, and more!



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



