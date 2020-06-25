1495 S Columbian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

One bedroom one bath level entry apartment unit 2 blocks from I-5 from Columbian Way S. Close to VA Hospital and Beacon Ave. S. Electric heat. Hard wood floors. Large living room and cozy dining room. Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Nice size one bedroom. Common area coin operated laundry room. Available now.



Terms: 1st months rent, $1200 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 699+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management