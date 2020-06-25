All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1495 S Columbian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1495 S Columbian Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

1495 S Columbian Way

1495 South Columbian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Mid-Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1495 South Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98144
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One bedroom one bath level entry apartment unit 2 blocks from I-5 from Columbian Way S. Close to VA Hospital and Beacon Ave. S. Electric heat. Hard wood floors. Large living room and cozy dining room. Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Nice size one bedroom. Common area coin operated laundry room. Available now.

Terms: 1st months rent, $1200 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 699+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 S Columbian Way have any available units?
1495 S Columbian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1495 S Columbian Way have?
Some of 1495 S Columbian Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 S Columbian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1495 S Columbian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 S Columbian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1495 S Columbian Way offer parking?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1495 S Columbian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 S Columbian Way have a pool?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1495 S Columbian Way have accessible units?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 S Columbian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1495 S Columbian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University