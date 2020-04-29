All apartments in Seattle
1403 NE 106th ST
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:59 PM

1403 NE 106th ST

1403 Northeast 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Northeast 106th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Mid Century Mod very private home built 1957. Lots of updates yet many original very well maintained fixtures. Main floor features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace overlooking a green belt and Thorton Creek with a deck that runs along the length of the entire living room, separate dining area, with all appliances in original kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The lower level has a family room area with an additional fireplace, ¾ bath, bedroom, storage, and laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. All new carpet and paint throughout. Backyard is fully fenced and has a lovely patio great for entertaining. Yard service included. One car garage. Oil heat.

Terms: 1st, last and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No Pets. No Smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 NE 106th ST have any available units?
1403 NE 106th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 NE 106th ST have?
Some of 1403 NE 106th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 NE 106th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1403 NE 106th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 NE 106th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1403 NE 106th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1403 NE 106th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1403 NE 106th ST offers parking.
Does 1403 NE 106th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 NE 106th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 NE 106th ST have a pool?
No, 1403 NE 106th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1403 NE 106th ST have accessible units?
No, 1403 NE 106th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 NE 106th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 NE 106th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
