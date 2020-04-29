1403 NE 106th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Mid Century Mod very private home built 1957. Lots of updates yet many original very well maintained fixtures. Main floor features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace overlooking a green belt and Thorton Creek with a deck that runs along the length of the entire living room, separate dining area, with all appliances in original kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The lower level has a family room area with an additional fireplace, ¾ bath, bedroom, storage, and laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. All new carpet and paint throughout. Backyard is fully fenced and has a lovely patio great for entertaining. Yard service included. One car garage. Oil heat.



Terms: 1st, last and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No Pets. No Smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



