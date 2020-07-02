12743 Green Wood Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming and spacious two-bedroom, one-bath home. Hardwood flooring throughout, massive living space, good sized bedrooms and closets and remodeled kitchen and W/D in unit. Ample light from large windows, breakfast nook to enjoy cozy meals at home. Added perk for book lovers, this unit is located right next to the Broadview Library! Enjoy the convenience of the Broadview neighborhood with nearby parks including Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area and Haller Lake Public Access. One off street parking spot. At this price it won't last long!



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/403789552



Terms: 1st months rent, $1795 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management