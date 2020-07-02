All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12743 Green Wood Ave N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

12743 Green Wood Ave N

12743 Greenwood Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

12743 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and spacious two-bedroom, one-bath home. Hardwood flooring throughout, massive living space, good sized bedrooms and closets and remodeled kitchen and W/D in unit. Ample light from large windows, breakfast nook to enjoy cozy meals at home. Added perk for book lovers, this unit is located right next to the Broadview Library! Enjoy the convenience of the Broadview neighborhood with nearby parks including Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area and Haller Lake Public Access. One off street parking spot. At this price it won't last long!

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/403789552

Terms: 1st months rent, $1795 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have any available units?
12743 Green Wood Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12743 Green Wood Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12743 Green Wood Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12743 Green Wood Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 12743 Green Wood Ave N offers parking.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have a pool?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12743 Green Wood Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12743 Green Wood Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

