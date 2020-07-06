12726 1st Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport parking internet access

PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE JANUARY 30, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT



Nicely UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM HOUSE on the friendly Broadview neighborhood in Northwest Seattle.



The bright and airy interior has a carpeted floor and large windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy dark granite countertop with a backsplash that perfectly contrasts with the white-painted cabinets and drawers that have ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have built-in closets. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo and a marble-topped single-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and medicine cabinet.



An in-unit washer and dryer plus 1-car space on its covered carport and on-street driveway parking, all included in the rent. The house has installed gas heating. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Outside, one can find a yard and a patio-- cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard.



Only small cats and dogs are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning. Water and sewage are not transferable but the owner will send a bill monthly.



Its near the Business Center and public transportation stops/hub.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA.



Bus lines:

5 - 0.1 mile

355 - 0.1 mile

345 - 0.1 mile

28 - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5363327)