Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

12726 1st Avenue Northwest

12726 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12726 1st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
parking
internet access
PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE JANUARY 30, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT

Nicely UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM HOUSE on the friendly Broadview neighborhood in Northwest Seattle.

The bright and airy interior has a carpeted floor and large windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy dark granite countertop with a backsplash that perfectly contrasts with the white-painted cabinets and drawers that have ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have built-in closets. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo and a marble-topped single-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and medicine cabinet.

An in-unit washer and dryer plus 1-car space on its covered carport and on-street driveway parking, all included in the rent. The house has installed gas heating. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Outside, one can find a yard and a patio-- cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard.

Only small cats and dogs are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning. Water and sewage are not transferable but the owner will send a bill monthly.

Its near the Business Center and public transportation stops/hub.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA.

Bus lines:
5 - 0.1 mile
355 - 0.1 mile
345 - 0.1 mile
28 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5363327)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
