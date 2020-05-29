All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

12525 1st Ave NE

12525 1st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

12525 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great House for Rent - Affordable Haller Lake Rambler in move-in condition. Features include updated kitchen with spacious eating nook, updated bath, 3 bedrooms, thermal glass and a well-insulated attic and crawl space. Ample off-street parking with good sized yard for a garden. North Acres Park directly across street and just minutes to I5 and Northgate!

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE5480460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12525 1st Ave NE have any available units?
12525 1st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12525 1st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12525 1st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 1st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12525 1st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12525 1st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 1st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12525 1st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12525 1st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12525 1st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12525 1st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12525 1st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
