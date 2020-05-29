12525 1st Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great House for Rent - Affordable Haller Lake Rambler in move-in condition. Features include updated kitchen with spacious eating nook, updated bath, 3 bedrooms, thermal glass and a well-insulated attic and crawl space. Ample off-street parking with good sized yard for a garden. North Acres Park directly across street and just minutes to I5 and Northgate!



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



(RLNE5480460)