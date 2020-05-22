12317 10th PL NE D

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3brd/2ba townhome in Seattle, WA - Property Id: 64439



This townhome is move-in ready and available now. Interior and exterior painting was done in late 2018 and new front porch/patio was installed at the same time.

Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.

Features of this craftsman style townhome:

Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops

Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range

Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room

Granite gas fireplace in LR

Superior mill work & finishes

Vaulted-high ceilings

Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights

State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system



Great location to all of Seattle.



Move in funds:

First month rent $2,375

Last month rent $2,375.00

Security deposit $1,000.00 (Non-Refundable $250, Refundable $750)



The townhouse is move-in ready and available now. Minimum 12-month lease is required. No pets & no smokers, please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64439

Property Id 64439



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5456384)