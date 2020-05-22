All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

12317 10th PL NE D

12317 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12317 10th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3brd/2ba townhome in Seattle, WA - Property Id: 64439

This townhome is move-in ready and available now. Interior and exterior painting was done in late 2018 and new front porch/patio was installed at the same time.
Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.
Features of this craftsman style townhome:
Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops
Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range
Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room
Granite gas fireplace in LR
Superior mill work & finishes
Vaulted-high ceilings
Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights
State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system

Great location to all of Seattle.

Move in funds:
First month rent $2,375
Last month rent $2,375.00
Security deposit $1,000.00 (Non-Refundable $250, Refundable $750)

The townhouse is move-in ready and available now. Minimum 12-month lease is required. No pets & no smokers, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64439
Property Id 64439

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5456384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 10th PL NE D have any available units?
12317 10th PL NE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12317 10th PL NE D have?
Some of 12317 10th PL NE D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 10th PL NE D currently offering any rent specials?
12317 10th PL NE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 10th PL NE D pet-friendly?
No, 12317 10th PL NE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12317 10th PL NE D offer parking?
Yes, 12317 10th PL NE D offers parking.
Does 12317 10th PL NE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12317 10th PL NE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 10th PL NE D have a pool?
No, 12317 10th PL NE D does not have a pool.
Does 12317 10th PL NE D have accessible units?
No, 12317 10th PL NE D does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 10th PL NE D have units with dishwashers?
No, 12317 10th PL NE D does not have units with dishwashers.
