12317 10th PL NE D

Amenities
3brd/2ba townhome in Seattle, WA - Property Id: 64439
This townhome is move-in ready and available now. Interior and exterior painting was done in late 2018 and new front porch/patio was installed at the same time.
Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.
Features of this craftsman style townhome:
Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops
Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range
Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room
Granite gas fireplace in LR
Superior mill work & finishes
Vaulted-high ceilings
Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights
State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system
Great location to all of Seattle.
Move in funds:
First month rent $2,375
Last month rent $2,375.00
Security deposit $1,000.00 (Non-Refundable $250, Refundable $750)
The townhouse is move-in ready and available now. Minimum 12-month lease is required. No pets & no smokers, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64439
Property Id 64439
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5456384)